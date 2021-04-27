The European Union plans to throw open its borders this summer to fully vaccinated Americans. But Canada still won't let us in.
The next best thing? Maybe you can fly to Paris and pretend you're in Montreal.
While details remain sketchy, the head of the European Commission told the New York Times on Sunday that leisure travel to the European Union by fully vaccinated Americans could resume this summer.
"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," EC President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times in Brussels. "This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."
"I think it's great news," said Jean Gagnon, who operates Plaza Travel in Latham. She added that mask restrictions and social distancing protocols will still remain. But the EU move "means we're on the right track."
Each EU state still must decide how and when it will reopen, and reach an agreement with the U.S.
But industry trade group Airlines for America welcomed the move.
"We are encouraged by President von der Leyen's comments, which are a positive step toward safely reopening international travel between the U.S. and the EU," said Katherine Estep, managing direcctor, communications, for A4A. "We continue to urge the U.S. to implement a reciprocal policy that allows travelers who are fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S."
There will still be some risk to travelers. Before boarding their flight home, they will need to show a negative test result for Covid-19 taken no more than three days before their departure. The CDC also tells passengers to get a viral test three to five days after travel.
"Even fully vaccinated, they're still going to have to take a test to get back into the U.S.," Gagnon said. "Can you afford to not come home for 10 or 14 days?"
Meanwhile, Canadian officials say they're making progress against Covid-19. Canadian news site La Presse reported that Dr, Theresa Tam said Covid-19 restrictions could be eased as soon as mid-July or August. Tam is chief public health officer at the Public Health Agency of Canada.
The agency projects that 75 percent of Canadians will have received a first dose of vaccine by then, and 20 percent will be fully vaccinated. On Monday, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said just 2.75 percent of Canadians had been fully vaccinated.
Canadian officials so far haven't suggested easing any border restrictions.
"There is no major discussion currently along such lines involving Canada and the U.S.," said Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh. "Canadian Public Health recently predicted that normalcy might be reached in Canada by mid to late summer, assuming they have vaccinated 75% of their population by then. This is consistent with a sense that no substantial progress at the border is likely before fall."
The North Country Chamber will host a one-hour webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday on how and when to reopen the Canadian border. Speakers include Jean Charest, former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and now a member of the Washington-based Wilson Center Canadian Institute panel studying this question, as well as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, Charles Milliard, president and CEO of Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, and Douglas.
Details may be found at northcountrychamber.com
Now, with Europeans moving to ease some restrictions, North Country officials hope Canada and U.S. will do the same.
"[C]onsistent with the EU action, we do continue to call for at least some modest interim steps by summer that could initially be limited to the vaccinated," Douglas said. "For example, access to property and boats in the other country, enhanced connections with family, and additional allowances for business travel linked to cross border investments and supply chains."
