Dr. Fauci says most Americans should be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus starting in April.
The top pandemic doctor predicted Thursday that it would be “open season” for the inoculations by then as more supply comes on the market.
“Virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated,” Fauci said on NBC’s Today show.
Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming weeks, eliminating shortages that have plagued the effort so far.
He credits moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the vaccination capacity with easing the bottlenecks, along with increased deliveries of the two approved vaccines and the potential approval of a third
He cautioned it will take “several more months” to logistically deliver injections to all adult Americans, especially since millions still say they don’t want to get the shot.
But Fauci predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer, effectively ending the worst stage of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
The biggest variable that could derail that prediction is the emergence of strains of the virus that could be more resistant to the existing vaccine. If so, it could force vaccine-makers to come up with booster shots aimed specifically at the new variants.
