Rounding up rioters from the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill remains a top priority for the FBI, which is targeting 10 people involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol, officials said.
The agency has already used hundreds of thousands of tips from the public to arrest more than 300 people who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were inside certifying President Biden’s election win.
Of those arrested, nearly 75 people were charged with assaulting law enforcement officers, including two rioters who were charged with assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack.
Some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified.
But agents are honing in on 10 rioters seen in newly-released video showing violent protesters breaking through barricades and assaulting cops with metal pipes, stolen shields and tossed debris. The footage highlights violence inside and outside the Capitol building by those who were among the most determined to breach the perimeter.
“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” said Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.
“We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or co-workers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”
Some of the rioters used mace and other chemicals including bear spray during the siege of the Capitol building.
One of the new videos shows a protestor grabbing an officer by the helmet and smashing his head repeatedly against a door jamb.
One attacker got so violent that an officer had to use a stun gun to fend him off.
Sicknick was one of five people, including four civilians, who died as a result of the siege. More than 100 law enforcement officials were injured.
Sicknick’s alleged attackers Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W. Va., were arrested Sunday, according to Department of Justice officials who said the men attacked the officer with bear spray during the assault on the Capitol building..
Charges have also been filed against Thomas Sibick, who participated in the brutal assault of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, according to federal authorities. Prosecutors said Sibick was seen on police body-camera footage assaulting Fanone while he lay on the ground outside the Capitol during the riot.
