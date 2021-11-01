More than 5 million people have died from COVID-19 in less than two years.
Johns Hopkins University’s tracker rolled over to the eye-popping seven-figure death toll early Monday morning as the world-altering virus continues to ravage the globe.
Of that, the United States has accounted for more than 745,000 deaths, or about 15% of the world’s deaths and the highest death toll for any single country.
Brazil and India follow with about 607,000 and 458,000 deaths, respectively.
In the Western world, the COVID-19 vaccine has drastically helped stem the spread and more extreme symptoms and the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 last week.
About 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated — not including a booster shot — and two-thirds have had at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“These are not numbers on a page. They are mothers and fathers. Brothers and sisters. Daughters and sons. Family, friends and colleagues. Lives cut short by a merciless virus that respects no borders,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement Monday.
“Five million deaths should also stand as a clear warning: we cannot let our guard down.”
Guterres again stressed his Global Vaccination Strategy, which calls for 40% of all people to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022.
“The best way to honor those five million people lost — and support health workers fighting this virus every day — is to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating our efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat this virus,” he said.
Some developing nations are still struggling to both obtain and distribute the vaccine; in Africa, only about 5% of people are fully vaccinated.
And in the United States, medical professionals and scientists are struggling with the slowing vaccination rate and spread of disinformation about the risks of the disease.
