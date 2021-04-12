ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's lucrative book deal is not the only instance where the governor's office mixed private activities and government staff.
The Times Union obtained emails showing that in 2019, Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, did work related to campaign polling in the early morning and stretching into the afternoon of a Tuesday. She also instructed lower-level staff to perform a task related to the poll.
On August 13, 2019, DeRosa spent time suggesting edits to a poll being conducted by the firm Global Strategy Group. While Cuomo's campaign is a client of that polling firm, the poll in this instance was being conducted on behalf of Jobs of New York, a so-called "super PAC" funded by billionaire New York City landlords.
Still, DeRosa — and Cuomo himself — were allowed to review and edit the poll being conducted by Jobs for New York.
State law prohibits the use of government resources for a politician's personal benefit. A state Ethics Commission opinion from 1992 said that campaigns must be run on an employee's own time and that no state resources of any kind "including telephones, office supplies, postage, photocopying machines or support staff assistance" can be used in the furtherance of the campaign.
In this instance, however Cuomo's staff work was related to an outside campaign spending group, which was using the Cuomo campaign's own pollster.
Richard Azzopardi, a senior Cuomo advisor, said it is "appropriate and permissible to coordinate and actively work with outside entities on policy issues, messaging, and to gauge public sentiment."
"The governor was not on the ballot in 2019," he said. "Monitoring how the public perceives and is reacting to legislative actions and priorities is part of the government focused operation and doesn't need to be done on private time."
The poll was conducted two months after the end of the 2019 legislative session, when state Senate Democrats — newly in the chamber's majority — had passed a raft of progressive legislation. That included sweeping rent reforms protecting tenants that came at the expenses of the landlords behind Jobs For New York, including the campaign spending arm of the Real Estate Board of New York, an influential lobbying group that conducts research on matters including tax policy, planning and zoning, rental conditions, land use policy and building codes.
New York City landlords had long poured money into supporting Republican control of the state Senate, but after Democrats took the majority in the 2018 elections, they shifted course. Instead, the group began supporting real estate-friendly Democrats in contested state Senate primaries.
In its poll, Global Strategy Group asked voters their reactions to a range of policies passed by Senate Democrats in 2019, an apparent attempt to see whether lawmakers would be vulnerable on certain issues. Several questions also gauged voters' reactions to Amazon's decision to cancel a planned second headquarters in Queens. The plan had been backed by Cuomo, but was killed in part by liberal opposition, including from a top state Senate Democrat from the borough, Michael Gianaris.
Cuomo, a moderate Democrat, has long had a lukewarm relationship with the Senate Democratic conference. And the emails show DeRosa was interested in seeing whether voters would support primary challenges.
"Should we add something asking flat out if their senator is too far [to the] left or too far to the right and if they'd support a primary challenge and if so, would you prefer that candidate be more moderate or more progressive?" DeRosa wrote to two Global Strategy Group officials.
At 12:37 p.m. on that Tuesday, DeRosa emailed three government subordinates and asked if they could get the proposed poll to Cuomo at his next event "to review on heli[copter] back to Alb[any]?"
Two minutes later, Annabel Walsh, Cuomo's scheduling director, emailed two government staffers that were with Cuomo as he traveled, and asked them to print out the polling questions and give them to Cuomo.
The poll had initially been scanned using a computer in Cuomo's executive government office, the emails show.
In 2016, Cuomo pushed through a law imposing stringent regulations on such independent expenditure groups, which because of the U.S. Supreme Court decisions can raise and spend unlimited amounts to elect candidates. Under the law, the outside groups must operate independently of the campaigns they support; in this instance, Jobs for New York's spending in 2020 was only on state Senate races. Cuomo was not on the ballot.
DeRosa's work in 2019 was not the only time Cuomo government staffers have done work touching campaigns. In testimony at the corruption trial of a former top Cuomo aide in 2018, longtime Cuomo advisor Linda Lacewell testified about "vetting" donors to Cuomo's own campaign, in addition to her normal legal work for the government.
At that trial, which resulted in a six-year prison term for former top Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco, evidence emerged that for eight months in 2014, Percoco did campaign work from a government office in Manhattan, while serving as Cuomo's campaign manager.
Percoco's work, which included making scores of campaign-related phone calls from a government phone, was performed just steps from Cuomo's own personal office. Cuomo has said he was unaware of Percoco's campaign activities.
In the political world, it's common and legal for government staff to do campaign-related work outside the office. For instance, government staffers in the state Legislature frequently work grueling hours during the legislative session running from January to June. They then use built-up compensation time to do extensive free work for their bosses' or others' campaigns.
Cuomo's use of government staff to perform tasks related to his multi-million dollar book deal last year has also been raising questions. While Cuomo's office says the staff's work on "American Crisis" was voluntary, some lower-level staff say it was expected and performed in the normal course of daily duties. Either way, Cuomo's government attorney promised state ethics regulators in July 2020 that government staff would not be used, while seeking formal approval for the project.
