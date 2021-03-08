ALBANY — Sen. Charles E. Schumer said Sunday that real help is on the way following the Senate passage of a historic $1.9 trillion federal stimulus relief package.
"This is a robust basket that will help with just about every problem the COVID crisis has created," the Senate majority leader told the Times Union Sunday about the bill, which is called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. "This is probably the most significant help for working families since the New Deal."
The aid will provide $1,400 for each member of a household if one qualifies, and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. The legislation passed with a 50-49 party-line vote, supported only by Democrats. The House, where there is a Democratic majority, is expected to pass the stimulus package this week.
If it's approved, Americans would likely begin receiving their stimulus checks near the end of March. Single Americans who earn $75,000 or less; single parents who earn $112,500, and couples who earn $150,000 or less will receive the full $1,400 check for each individual — which includes each child in a household. The stimulus payments will decrease for those who earn more than the threshold, and those whose earnings exceed the income caps of $80,000 for single adults, $120,000 for single parents and $160,000 for couples will not receive a payment.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reminded people that if they lost a job, or had a child in 2020, to file income taxes immediately so the stimulus is based on the most up-to-date information held by the IRS. The child tax credit and earned income tax credit are also nearly doubled. Although if one already filed a tax return, it appears they would have to file an amended return to take advantage of the increased credits.
"This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Schumer said about getting the bill passed, noting polls that found 75 percent of Americans and 55 percent of Republicans supported the legislation. "Even though the majority of Republican voters support this... we didn't get a single Republican vote in the House or Senate. I had to get every vote in my caucus."
Republicans criticized the package as more expensive than necessary.
U.S. President Joseph R. Biden tipped his hat to Schumer during a speech following the passage of the bill.
"I've never seen anyone work as skillfully, as ably, as patiently with determination to deliver a consequential piece of legislation that was so urgently needed as the American Rescue plan," Biden said. "When the country needed you most, you led, Chuck, and you delivered."
One of the largest chunks of aid in the legislation is $160 billion to go to K-12 schools, colleges and universities. The funding is intended to allow for safe reopening of schools and support higher education students with financial aid.
The state will receive $23 billion through the aid package, with $12.5 billion going toward direct state aid and the rest of the funds allocated for education, transit and more. Local governments will also be receiving funds directly, with $85 million slotted for the city of Albany and $59 million for Albany County.
"The #AmericanRescuePlan is going to help us keep our residents safe, frontline employees delivering essential services, businesses open, and cities thriving," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan tweeted Saturday.
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy thanked Schumer on Twitter following the passage of the legislation, saying "Economic relief is needed on all levels from government to our residents who continue to struggle due to the pandemic."
The plan also directly targets the pandemic. Schumer said, "the timetable and availability on vaccines will speed up and the restrictions will decline, so many more people will be vaccinated sooner," thanks to $4 billion that will go toward ramping up the production of vaccines and setting up vaccine centers across the state that will be run by the federal government.
Schumer also highlighted $28.6 billion in aid allotted for six-month grant programs for restaurants hard-hit by the pandemic, as well as aid available for art institutions. Ten billion dollars of aid will be made available to small businesses, with an emphasis on minority-owned businesses and community organizations that work with underserved populations.
"It's intended not only to dig us out of the ditch in COVID, but to move us along, to get the economy going at a much brisker pace," Schumer said.
