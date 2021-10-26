As part of her plan to bolster anti-harassment and anti-bullying measures in government, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that she has directed her administration to retain the independent, outside law firm of Calcagni Kanefsky to investigate any claims of unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the executive chamber.
Hochul said the law firm will gather its findings without any interference from the executive chamber, report all findings to the counsel's office and recommend appropriate discipline and corrective action in cases where there is a finding of harassment or discrimination. Staff in the executive chamber have been provided with resources to educate themselves on easy, confidential ways to file a complaint, she said.
Additional steps to address harassment and discrimination include mandatory in-person training for all chamber staff, as well as creating a new human resources department within the executive chamber.
