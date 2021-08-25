ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing the Department of Health to implement universal masking for anyone entering schools in the state, a move that was cheered by organizations that represent administrators and teachers.
In her first address as governor of New York, Hochul said she is working to establish a vaccination policy for teachers and school staff across the state. She suggested schools should require the vaccines but allow personnel to opt out by getting tested for the virus weekly.
"To accomplish this in New York, we need partnerships with all levels of government and I'm working right now to get it done," she said.
Hochul said she will announce a series of policies later this week "that are concise and consistent, giving schools what they have been asking for."
Lack of direction from the state Department of Health on masking, which has become deeply politicized and polarizing, has led to tense showdowns at school boards across the state.
The state Education Department put out recommendations that did little to appease a growing contingent of parents who feel strongly that masks are bad for children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking in light of the circulating delta variant, which has been blamed for a nationwide increase in coronavirus cases.
Scientists have found no evidence to support the claim that children wearing face masks for COVID-19 are being exposed to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends face masks for children over the age of 2 for protection against COVID-19.
The New York State Council of School Superintendents lauded Hochul's approach, noting it could spare students from having to return to remote-only instruction, as has already happened in some Southern states with earlier school starts.
"We welcome Governor Hochul's decision to go forward with a statewide mask requirement for schools," NYSCOSS Executive Director Charles Dedrick said in the statement. "Throughout the pandemic, we have asked state officials to give us flexibility on educational matters, but to give us clear state rules on issues of protecting the health of our students and our employees."
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta also expressed support for Hochul's announcements.
"Gov. Kathy Hochul brings a breath of fresh air to Albany, and she already is taking decisive action to bolster health and safety in our schools," Pallota said in a statement. "We support universal mask-wearing as part of a layered mitigation strategy that also includes robust COVID testing, contract tracing, proper ventilation and other strategies recommended by public health experts."
The teachers union also supports the governor's move to require regular COVID-19 testing for school teachers and staff who are not yet vaccinated.
"It's critical that educators continue to have a voice in the implementation of vaccine requirements and other COVID policies at the local level," Pallota said.
