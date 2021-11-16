ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul avoided taking a hard stance on changes to the state's bail system, a series of measures championed by Democrats in the Legislature.
The changes to bail have come under scrutiny following recent critical comments by New York City mayoral-elect Eric Adams, who suggested the policies are not working well.
Hochul has pledged to work closely with Adams, marking a change from the friction-filled relationship former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had with outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio. Hochul's commitment to work with Adams has emerged as one of the go-to political tropes for the 2022 gubernatorial candidate.
"We'll work very closely with Eric Adams to make the changes, if necessary," Hochul said Monday during a news conference on infrastructure at Albany International Airport. The goals, Hochul said, are to "first of all protect public safety," but also to "ensure that we have a system of true justice for all individuals as well."
Adams told reporters earlier this month that bail reform was "really creating a public safety issue." He pointed to judges inability to consider "dangerousness" as a standard for setting bail for someone awaiting trial. Advocates for the reforms have said that evaluating a person's dangerousness leads to decisions informed by a person's race or ethnicity, creating an unequal justice system.
Earlier on Monday, Hochul met with the New York Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus at the Executive Mansion. Hochul said bail reform was discussed.
"We had this conversation and I told them my position is clear: This was passed by the Legislature and I will work with the Legislature to address this," Hochul said. "This is going to be created from not just what a governor says."
Instead, Hochul said she is working with the Legislature on potential steps regarding bail reform.
"They hear from their constituents just as much as I do," Hochul said. "We'll get it done."
Democrats are now looking toward 2022 elections after a disappointing November. Hochul's campaign said she's already raised $10 million.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, fresh off reelection, said at the same airport press conference that it's time to discuss issues she sees in bail reform.
"I think there's enough data now that there's been identified some opportunities to take a look at bail reform so that we can get it right," the Democratic mayor said.
Sheehan said she recently spoke with Albany County District Attorney David Soares, a Democrat who has heavily critiqued bail reform. He has often called for allowing judges to be able to consider dangerousness when deciding whether to set bail.
"There's an opportunity for us to come together, now that we have the data and the information to be able to address some of the concerns that we have seen, some of the concerns that law enforcement have seen," Sheehan said. "I think that's what the mayor (Adams) is talking about. We all have to be able to work together to address those issues."
She added that there needs to be a greater investment in probation resources for people out on bail and awaiting trial, including connections to work and housing.
Sheehan offered that there is enough evidence to evaluate the effectiveness of the new bail statutes, which were was passed in 2019. The changes mostly were applied under unusual circumstances, like the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed courts and shut down many supportive systems in communities. Advocates for the changes, including many Democrats in the Legislature, have wholesale dismissed critiques of one of their hallmark pieces of policy.
"There was a lot of speculation as to what was tied to bail reform and what was tied to the pandemic and what was tied to a whole host of things that weren't happening," Sheehan said. "Now that the court system has reopened, it gives us the opportunity to parse out what was a result of a system that shut down and what is the result of a need for some changes to bail reform."
Citizen Action rejected Sheehan's remarks in a statement through its statewide civil rights campaign manager, Saye Joseph.
"Today, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan echoed the harmful lies we hear from the far right who weaponize cherry-picked data to stoke fear in our communities and pit us against each other," Joseph said in a statement. "This toxic approach isn't about public safety; it doesn't present real solutions; and it narrowly focuses on crime only when it can be sensationalized for political purposes."
Rollbacks of the current bail laws would lead to "more people of color and poor people victimized by a system that was never meant to provide real accountability in the first place." Instead, Joseph offered, the state should put forward plans to address root causes of violence.
