Once upon a time, Jesse Palmer went on “The Bachelor” looking for love. Now, he’s going to help another man do the same.
The former Giants quarterback has been tapped as the new host of “The Bachelor,” ABC announced Tuesday night as the reality show franchise continues searching for stable ground after the ousting of longtime host Chris Harrison.
“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer, 42, said in a statement.
“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”
Palmer stood on the other side of the aisle during the fifth season of “The Bachelor” in 2004, eventually finding a match with Jessica Bowlin, although he didn’t propose at the end of the show. The two dated for a few months after the finale and then broke up.
The former University of Florida standout, who retired from football in 2007, has made a name for himself off the field, joining ABC’s partner, ESPN, the same year as a studio analyst on College Football Live and a game analyst on Thursday Night College football games. When the SEC Network launched in 2014, Palmer and Brent Musberger were named the lead game announcers.
Palmer will continue his studio role for ESPN during the 2021-2022 college football season, the network announced Tuesday.
He’s currently hosting “The Ultimate Surfer” for ABC and previously hosted the network’s reality series “The Proposal,” which was created by “The Bachelor” boss Mike Fleiss.
At the Food Network, Palmer has made the rounds, hosting last summer’s “Bakeaway Camp,” as well as “Food Truck Face Off,” “Spring Baking Championship” and “Holiday Baking Championship.”
It’s unclear if Palmer’s upcoming role as host of “The Bachelor” will be expanded to the franchise’s other properties, including “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”
Harrison left ABC with a reported eight-figure settlement in June after almost 20 years, on the heels of a scandal after he defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was photographed at a 2018 Antebellum party.
“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” he told Extra in February after the photos recirculated online, saying he was not the “woke police.”
“I have seen some stuff online, again, this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart… Until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this… I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago. That’s it.”
Harrison eventually apologized, but the damage was already done.
Franchise alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in as temporary hosts of “The Bachelorette” and a rotating cycle of celebrity guest hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess, are guiding “Bachelor in Paradise” through its current season, which ends next week.
Season 26 of “The Bachelor” is expected to premiere in January. The next leading man has not been officially announced, but Variety reported earlier this month that Clayton Echard, who will compete for love in the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” is taking the reigns. Echard, 28, played college football at Mizzou, giving him and Palmer plenty to talk about.
