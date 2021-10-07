ALBANY — Thirty-six New York lawmakers have penned a letter to state Education Department (NYSED) Commissioner Betty Rosa, urging her to reconsider the department's mandate for all adult literacy classes to take place in person.
The letter, signed by Capital Region Assembly members Patricia Fahy (D-Albany) and John McDonald (D-Cohoes), argues that allowing continued remote and hybrid instruction will ensure these services are not interrupted while the threat of COVID-19 still lingers.
To protect the health of adult literacy program staff and students, "NYSED must issue new guidance that considers the rise in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant and the costs associated with re-opening classrooms in accordance with social distancing requirements and vaccination/testing policies," the letter states.
NYSED-funded adult education programs include preparation for the high school equivalency exam and English language classes offered to new immigrants and refugees.
The new mandate for 100 percent in-person programming was announced in August at a NYC Regional Adult Education Network meeting.
Since March 2020, most state-funded adult literacy providers have established online classes and delivered courses remotely "with positive outcomes in terms of student enrollment, staff and student experience, and results," the letter states.
Lawmakers point to other states that have adopted flexible guidance, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Rosa clarified in a response Thursday that there is no mandate to provide 100 percent in-person instruction "if it risks the health and safety of students, instructors and the public."
"In response to your inquiry, AEPP is reaching out to the NYC Regional Adult Education Network to clarify our guidance, answer questions and ensure that there are no other misunderstandings," she said.
