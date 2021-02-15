Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. Sleet may mix in at times. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&