Gov. Hochul, Friday said Ukrainian refugees from the Russian invasion would be welcomed with open arms in New York state.
“Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees,” Hochul said in a statement. “We will be prepared to accept and support those who seek shelter in our state.”
Noting that New York is already home to the largest community of Ukrainian-Americans, the governor said the Empire State stands firmly behind the people of Ukraine as Russian troops pour into the independent neighboring country.
“Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones,” Hochul said.
She said New Yorkers are watching the Russian invasion with “fear and outrage.”
There is no immediate sign of large scale movements of Ukrainian refugees to flee the Russian invasion. But a full-fledged occupation of Ukraine could lead to thousands seeking safe haven in neighboring countries like Poland.
Like most Republicans and almost all leading Democrats, Hochul expressed support for President Biden as he seeks to unify Americans behind the effort to resist the Russian invasion.
“We are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis,” she said.