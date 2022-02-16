Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Ontario and Wayne. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Warm weather through Thursday will result in significant melting of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm system will generate between an inch and inch and two inches of rain over north-central New York, most of which will come from midday Thursday into Thursday evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt may cause flooding along creeks and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&