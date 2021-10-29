ALBANY — The state Education Department won't release 2020-21 statewide assessment data for third through eighth graders, citing incomplete figures since the tests were largely only taken by in-person students during the pandemic.
About 40 percent of students statewide took state English and math exams last spring, compared to more than 80 percent in a typical year, according to the agency.
"To give information that is incomplete will create an incomplete narrative and incomplete story," Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said.
Instead, the department has only released district and school-level scores along with the percentage of students who sat for the tests, now posted on the NYSED website. The individual and school-level scores will help teachers, students and their families with academic planning, officials said.
State education officials repeatedly warned against comparing the results to those in previous school years.
"We have a great deal of work to do, not just academically, but also social-emotionally, in terms of getting students reacclimated to their schedules," Rosa said.
The data for "Students Not tested" includes students who did not take the tests for varied reasons including receiving entirely remote instruction, students whose parents opted them out of testing, medically excused, absent, and first-year English language learners.
The subgroups of students more likely to take the tests mirrored socioeconomic gaps in access to in-person learning during the pandemic. Students with disabilities, English language learners and those who are economically disadvantaged were significantly less likely to have taken the tests. Black students in New York were the least likely to take the tests compared to other identity groups, with just one in four Black students taking the exams.
In the Capital Region, schools that had more students participating in online learning predictably saw fewer students take the state tests.
Hoosick Falls schools had the lowest test-taking rate. Just 105 out of nearly 1,000 students, 11 percent, sat for the tests.
At Schenectady City School District, which each had more than half of its students learning remotely last year, also had lower-than-average rates, with 22 percent sitting for the exams. Similarly, Albany City schools had 32 percent taking the tests.
Smaller districts tended to have the highest participation rates. Tiny Edinburg Common School district had 100 percent of its 60 students in the grades taking the tests.
The Wynantskill Union Free School District had 86 percent of its 500 students take the tests. The Menands Union Free School had 84 percent of 380 students taking the exams.
Both Brighter Choice charter schools in Albany had relatively high participation rates; 86 percent of boys took the exams and 83 percent of students at the girls' school did. Other charter schools saw lower-than-average participation rates.
Smaller urban schools like Cohoes and Mechanicville and large suburban schools like Guilderland and North Colonie had higher-than-average participation rates, with between 60 percent to 75 percent of students opting in.
Last year, state officials sought waivers from the U.S. Department of Education for the state assessments and accountability requirements for districts. The federal agency only granted accountability waivers — meaning the scores won't be used to rate schools based on subgroup performance — but required students attending class in person to take the exams. Remote students were allowed to opt-in if they were willing to take the tests in person.
The tests were also abbreviated this year to just one session this year.
The Education Department is looking to shift priorities from being an accountability and compliance-based organization to becoming more "service-oriented," including helping schools navigate the distribution of billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds intended to address learning loss, officials said.
