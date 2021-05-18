New York State is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Here is what Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday:
—Effective Wednesday, fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
—Masks will still be required on public transit, in nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, schools, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.
—Businesses can still require people to wear masks.
—As of Wednesday, most capacity restrictions will be lifted on restaurants, retail, offices and museums.
—Businesses can eliminate the requirement for 6 feet of social distance — and therefore increase their capacity — if all patrons inside have proof of full vaccination, or if fully vaccinated people are in a separate, designated part of an establishment.
—The outdoor food and beverage curfew was lifted effective Monday. The indoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted May 31.
—The indoor gathering limit is being increased to 250 people. The indoor residential gathering limit is going up to 50 people.
—For large-scale indoor events above the state's limit, unvaccinated attendees over the age of 4 will require proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test. That requirement will be optional for large-scale outdoor events above the capacity limit.
—Stadiums can choose to require all spectators to be vaccinated if they want, and social distancing rules will not be required in vaccinated fan sections.
—County fairs will all be allowed to open — 6 feet of social distancing will be required — and with local health officials' approval. Fairs and festivals can still require attendees to wear masks.
—Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in public settings.
