Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&