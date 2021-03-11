Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...LIVINGSTON...CAYUGA...SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE...SOUTHERN MONROE AND ONTARIO COUNTIES... At 929 PM EST, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ontario to near Chili to near Attica. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Irondequoit, Chili, Geneva, Canandaigua, Geneseo, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Gates-North Gates, Letchworth State Park, Ontario, Henrietta, Penfield, Newark, Williamson, Marion and Le Roy. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 46 and 40. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, which may cause localized flooding in poor drainage areas and also along creeks and streams that are already swollen by melting snow. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways! These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. TIME...MOT...LOC 0229Z 293DEG 34KT 4329 7727 4307 7773 4284 7822