NEW YORK — New York is adopting new guidance from the federal government that will allow fully vaccinated people in the state to largely stop wearing masks in nearly all settings.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new mask guidelines last week. It allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors and indoors, even in large crowds. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today New York will adopt the CDC guidance starting Wednesday.
“If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. “No masks. No social distancing.”
Businesses and other private entities will continue to be allowed to set their own rules, he added. Stores and other companies will still be able to mandate masks if they want to, but they won’t be required to by the state.
Fully vaccinated people are those who have had at least two weeks pass since second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
People with compromised immune systems and unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, Cuomo said.
Masks will also still be required for all people in schools, nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, health care facilities and on public transportation.
Following the CDC’s announcement of the new guidance last week, multiple large retail chains said they would end their mask requirements as long as state or local rules didn’t require them.
Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s all said they would no longer mandate masks. Target, Home Depot, Starbucks and others will still require them.
Others, including CVS, Walgreens, Ulta and Gap, are studying the new guidelines.
Wegmans was still requiring the masks as of earlier this morning, but a spokeswoman said the company was reviewing the CDC guidelines and waiting for state and local guidance.
