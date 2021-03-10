National Guard troops aren’t leaving the U.S. Capitol anytime soon.
Pentagon leaders are expected to approve a request to keep National Guard soldiers at the Capitol for roughly another two months as threats of far-right violence remain heightened in the wake of January’s bloody attack, according to military officials.
The roughly 5,200 National Guard troops who have been stationed at and near the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot were initially expected to go home on March 12.
But Capitol Police asked last week that the deployment be extended for another two months, and Pentagon officials said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was set to approve it.
Details about the extension were not immediately known, including whether the troop count will remain the same.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby suggested the National Guard could be deployed for even longer, refusing to rule out the possibility they could even wind up being assigned to the Capitol permanently.
“I don’t think anyone can answer that question right now,” Kirby said at a Tuesday press briefing.
The expected deployment extension underscores wide concerns about the ongoing threat of extremist violence at the Capitol two months after pro-Trump rioters breached the building in a shocking spasm of violence that left five people dead, including a police officer.
The Jan. 6 assault — which was carried out by Trump supporters fired up by the former president’s command for them to “fight like hell” to overturn his 2020 election defeat — has emboldened violent extremists, according to U.S. law enforcement agencies.
A far-right militia, likely inspired by the baseless pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, plotted to attack the Capitol again on March 4, according to a Capitol Police intelligence assessment that prompted National Guard to further reinforce their security efforts. But the plot never materialized.
Some Republicans have railed against the ongoing heightened security. Some governors also expressed reluctance to commit more National Guard troops to Washington, especially after they endured poor conditions in the early days of their deployment in January.
Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman made the request to have the Guard members stay on, setting off a series of discussions with the Pentagon and National Guard leaders.
Military officials say it has cost nearly $500 million to keep Guard troops at the Capitol since Jan. 6.
