ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia James is expected to announce her intention to run for governor this week, according to published reports.
"Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor's race," Kimberly Peeler-Allen, a senior advisor to the James campaign, said in a statement.
The expected disclosure comes as speculation had intensified among political observers that the Democratic attorney general, who recently toured the state using campaign-style events to announce the distribution of legal settlement funds to communities afflicted by opioid addiction, would enter the race. In early polling, she has been trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul in a pool of potential candidates that also includes New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Multiple media reports Wednesday indicated that James will enter the gubernatorial campaign. The New York Times recently reported that James' campaign hired Celinda Lake, a Democratic strategist who was a lead pollster for President Joe Biden in his 2020 campaign.
James' entrance into the race would set off a competitive primary race. The primary is slated for June.
Williams, for one, made his move last week. Campaign filings show he created a campaign committee to raise money for a likely run for governor. He would still need to collect enough signatures to get onto the ballot. Creating a campaign committee allows a candidate to solicit money directly for their campaign.
Hochul announced she would run for governor within her first days of being sworn in after former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resigned. His departure came after an investigation by the attorney general's office found he sexually harassed or acted inappropriately with multiple women.
Rita Glavin, the personal attorney for Cuomo, who holds $18 million in campaign cash, has attacked the credibility of James' investigation. Glavin has sought to assert that her client, Cuomo, was the victim of James, who was seeking the office of the governor. James' office has pushed back on the attacks by Glavin and the Cuomo team.
