Weather Alert

.Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers are expected to increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from widespread rain and rapid snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Ontario and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Warm weather through today will result in significant melting of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm system will generate between one and two inches of rain over north- central New York, most of which will occur through late this evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt may cause flooding along creeks and rivers. - For more information please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&