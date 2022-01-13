State Department of Health officials on Monday sought to clarify and streamline quarantine and isolation standards at K-12 schools across the state as the omicron coronavirus variant has caused a huge surge in infections.
In a letter to school leaders, the department addressed questions from school districts about guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday that reduces quarantine and isolation time from 10 days to five.
"We are providing the following clarifications to assist school leadership in continuing to provide in-person instruction. NYSDOH recognizes the CDC priority of safely providing in-person instruction, as well as the importance of multi-layer mitigation strategies in place in K-12 school setting," Acting Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett wrote.
Most school districts by Tuesday had adopted the new five-day standard. The health department is still "working on updating our guidance based on Thursday's CDC release," a spokesperson told the Times Union.
People who are immunocompromised are advised to follow the standard 10-day isolation guidance.
The lack of statewide standards caused confusion for school leaders and parents as each district and county health department was left to try and address the CDC's new guidance while attempting to keep children in in-person school during yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the new state school guidance:
Testing positive
Anyone who tests positive must quarantine for five days regardless of vaccination status, according to the interim guidance.
On day six, the student or employee may return to school wearing a mask as long as symptoms are resolved or resolving. The student must continue to isolate at home before and after school for the full 10-day period. The guidance did not address questions around whether these students may eat lunch around their peers.
Bassett emphasized that schools should continue to use a "layered" mitigation strategy that includes masking and social distancing whenever possible.
Boosters encouraged
Fully vaccinated adults and children who come in contact with an infected person in school may continue to attend classes regardless of booster status.
The state is imposing new quarantine restrictions for booster-eligible teens who have not been boosted. After exposure to the virus, vaccinated students ages 12-18 who have not had their booster shots may go to school, but cannot participate in sports or other after-school activities for five days, according to the letter.
Fully vaccinated 5-11-year olds, an age group not yet eligible for the booster shot, do not have any new restrictions after exposure.
Test to stay
Unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus must quarantine for five days, but they may be eligible for the "test to stay" option.
Currently, the test-to-stay plan enables unvaccinated people to take three COVID-19 screenings over a seven-day period to avoid exclusion from school if the results are negative. Unvaccinated adults and children must continue to adhere to quarantine rules before and after school.
The state Health Department letter states that the test-to-stay policy will soon be updated to account for the new five-day quarantine guidelines.
The CDC has released two studies involving schools in California and Illinois suggesting that test-to-stay policies, when combined with other COVID-19 safety measures, do not result in a marked increase in COVID-19 transmission. But sports and other group-based extracurricular activities create additional risk, according to the CDC.
Students and staff who "test to stay" may continue to ride the school bus with masking and distancing, according to the guidance.
The state in recent weeks has directed resources toward increasing vaccination rates and the availability of COVID-19 testing kits. The vast majority of children hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated or too young to be vaccinated.