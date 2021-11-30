ALBANY — Documents and testimony released Monday by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James added dramatic new detail to the portrait of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's top aides and loyalists as they responded to an escalating series of allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.
The trove of newly released materials includes thousands of pages of evidence as well as dozens of hours of video and transcripts — including video of the questioning of Cuomo and secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa, and transcripts of top advisor Rich Azzopardi, and the ex-governor's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who took part in strategy sessions with his brother's crisis team.
At the end of her first day being interviewed by the attorney general's outside investigators, DeRosa was asked if she had ever kissed the governor on the mouth and she responded, "No." Then she was asked about the governor's former scheduler, Annabel Walsh, who left the governor's staff in October 2020.
"Would it surprise you to learn that the governor frequently kissed Annabel Walsh on the mouth?" Jennifer Kennedy Park, one of the attorney general's investigators, asked DeRosa.
"Yes," she responded.
"I'm sorry guys, I'm so tired," DeRosa said. The group then took a break from her deposition and she did not return until the following day, when DeRosa recounted that a female staffer's allegation that she had walked into a Capitol office and saw Cuomo's head in DeRosa's lap — which DeRosa said was not true — had evolved into a rumor of someone walking in on them and "the governor was on top of me kissing me."
DeRosa denied having a romantic or intimate relationship with Cuomo, and said both versions of that story were false.
"And so then it sort of became ... like the fish story," she testified. "Like every time someone told the story, it got worse. And it became, like, the multiplier effect of, like, two people tell two people who tell four people who tell six people. And at some point I heard a version of the story where it was that (an unidentified female staffer) walked in and he was laying with his head on my lap."
State Police sources told the Times Union earlier this year that a State Police senior investigator on the governor's protective detail had alleged seeing DeRosa and Cuomo kiss on a sidewalk outside the Knickerbocker bar in Manhattan — a tavern that was near DeRosa's apartment and where she testified about having a conversation with Walsh about rumors she and Cuomo were intimate. DeRosa has publicly denied being intimate with Cuomo and has described those allegations as hurtful.
Cuomo's former press secretary Abbey Collins told investigators that DeRosa was not always forthright with the media. Collins — identified by the attorney general's office only as "Staffer No. 6" — recalled DeRosa asking her not to be completely truthful.
"I would say, yes, but I can't recall the specifics," Collins said, adding that she did not recall lying to a reporter after that exchange with DeRosa.
In his testimony, Chris Cuomo denied giving his brother counsel about the sexual harassment allegations.
"I didn't give him advice about what to do or not do in a situation like this," he testified. But he also acknowledged being deeply involved in the handling of his brother's response to the allegations, including drafting public statements that he thought the former governor should make.
Other members of Cuomo's inner circle, including Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist who served as a spokeswoman for Cuomo's 2018 reelection campaign, testified that Chris Cuomo took part in calls involving the former governor's inner circle of advisors — some in the Executive Chamber, others former members or allies — who were helping him respond to the sexual harassment allegations.
"I would say that ... he was joining the calls obviously, you know, as the governor's brother, but he offered the perspective of someone who understands sort of how the media works and how things are likely to be covered in the media," she said.
DeRosa also recalled Chris Cuomo being heavily involved with the governor's response to the allegations.
"I talked to Chris pretty regularly," she testified in July. "He was on some calls that we did, and he advised us on how to respond. ... But he was saying, like, take a piece of this, own it, and move past it. You are never going to win the fight, so don't try."
The documents released Monday also included text messages between DeRosa and Chris Cuomo, who produced virtually no emails or electronic messages in response to the attorney general's subpoenas. Chris Cuomo told the investigators during his testimony that he regularly deletes his text messages "as I go along, as is my practice."
Several hours after the release of the new material, CNN said in a statement that it would conduct a "thorough review" of the testimony and evidence over the coming days.
On March 9, the day the Times Union first reported that an aide, Brittany Commisso, had alleged Cuomo sexually harassed her at the Executive Mansion last year, Cuomo and DeRosa discussed the allegations; he scolded DeRosa for not informing his brother about the newspaper's story before it broke.
"Stop hiding sh__," Cuomo texted to her. "We are making mistakes we can't afford."
The text exchange between Chris Cuomo and DeRosa continued. At one point, he texted "Delete thread now."
Their electronic conversation that month also included a discussion of a story by The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that was subsequently published on March 18 about the sexual harassment allegations leveled against the governor by Lindsey Boyland, a former aide.
"If Ronan has nothing better than Boylan that's a great sign," Chris Cuomo texted to DeRosa on March 14.
In another text exchange a week earlier, DeRosa informed Chris Cuomo that "one or two" more women were expected to come forward with allegations against the former governor, and she asked the CNN anchor to "check your sources."
"On it," Chris Cuomo texted back.
"Did you check your sources?" the investigator asked Chris Cuomo about the texts.
"I was frequently in contact when we would hear word that there were other people coming out," he testified. "Or there was more to be learned about somebody, I would talk to other journalists to hear what they had heard."
Steven Cohen, a former top administration aide who continued to informally advise the governor, said he spoke to Chris Cuomo many times about his older brother and the allegations, estimating there were a half-dozen such phone calls.
"He was concerned about the response of not being aggressive enough," Cohen said told investigators of Chris Cuomo. "He was concerned that we had the right lawyers on the case. He was concerned that at one point the governor hadn't faced the press, and Chris thought that he needed to. He was concerned that the governor's office or the lawyers weren't putting out an explanation or a narrative that told the governor's story."
The material was used in the report issued by the attorney general's office on Aug. 3. A week after its release, Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign.
On March 1, Cuomo sent a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James in which he invoked Executive Law to direct that she appoint an independent law firm to investigate the allegations.
According to DeRosa, James called her that day and told her to "calm down."
"Everything is going to be fine," the attorney general told DeRosa, according to the aide's testimony. " ... I was at an event yesterday, and a lot of people came up to me and said that Lindsey Boylan is not credible. Nobody views her as credible. This other allegation with Charlotte Bennett is just words. You have to learn to trust people."
The newly added files includes video of the interviews conducted with many of the women who had made complaints against Cuomo, including Commisso, Boylan and Bennett, another former aide who accused the former governor of "grooming" her in an effort to initiate a sexual relationship.
There are also posted transcripts and related exhibits from administration members and loyalists such as Cohen as well as Dani Lever, Linda Lacewell, Peter Ajamian and more.
Stephanie Benton, former director of the governor's offices for Cuomo, testified that she had forged Cuomo's signature on sexual harassment training forms at his request. "There have been times that he had finished the review and authorized me to sign the form for him, which I have done," she said.
The governor was usually in the office with her when she did this, Benton said, prompting an investigator to ask why she didn't request that he sign the forms himself.
"There is a lot of potential circumstances for why I would have not brought it in to him to sign," she answered.
The investigator pressed Benton on how often she had signed the annual sexual harassment training forms for the former governor, but the question remained unanswered. "As I said before, it could have been all, it could have been some," she said.
The investigator noted to Benton that the training forms, which are mandatory, include the following statement near the signature line: "I hereby attest that I have completed the following mandatory training courses, have read and understand the material and acknowledge that I am responsible for complying with its contents."
The attorney general's office released a first set of transcripts from the investigation — including Cuomo's interview — almost three weeks ago.
