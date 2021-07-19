ALBANY — Wildlife experts are watching an outbreak of a mysterious illness that is causing some songbirds in various U.S. states to go blind, have apparent seizures and die.
Videos on social media that have been posted from harder hit states like Ohio and Kentucky have shown birds twitching and shaking in apparent seizures, or birds with eyes that are crusted over. Other states impacted include Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Indiana and the District of Columbia.
The unknown disease appears to have been largely impacting fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins.
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology have put out no advisories yet on the illness, which has caused crusty eyes and paralysis among songbirds in several Eastern states, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cornell said July 14 that as of last week, there were no reported cases of the bird illness in New York. Also, "it appears that the incidence of the illness may be waning."
Other states have recommended precautions such as cleaning or removing bird feeders and bird baths to avoid the possible spread of the illness. No government agencies or academics have recommended such steps in New York yet, but Audubon New York, a nonprofit advocacy group, has taken cues from neighboring states and on July 7 also advised people in New York to take in their bird feeders and bird baths, to wash them in 10 percent bleach solution, and told people to not touch dead birds with bare hands.
"While the unknown disease affecting birds has not yet been reported in New York, it has been reported in neighboring Pennsylvania. We are taking a cue from wildlife agencies," Audubon said.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine said they do not have experts studying the situation, but put out information considering rising concern as states around New York see birds experiencing the illness. "This illness and the uncertainty around it are upsetting, and we share your concern," Cornell said.
You can find the New York DEC website that discusses how to report concerning dead wildlife in New York here. "In certain cases, dead wild animals may be submitted to DEC's Wildlife Health Unit (WHU) at the Wildlife Resources Center in Delmar for examination and diagnosis."
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advised people last week to stop using bird feeders and bird baths in that state as a precaution, as it can be a communal place where illness can spread.
"No definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined at this time," the division said. On July 2, the U.S. Geological Survey said that various illnesses had been ruled out, including West Nile virus and avian influenza. It's unknown if the birds give it to each other, or there is a vector at work such as mosquitos.
"While there is always an increase in reports of dead birds at this time of year due to natural high mortality rates of young birds, MassWildlife is encouraging the public to report any observations of sick or dead birds (with unknown cause of mortality) as a precaution to help track this widespread mortality event," the Massachusetts division said Wednesday. "However, the mystery disease is not known to be in any of the New England states at this time. It is not necessary to report dead birds where strong evidence links the mortality to collision with glass or vehicles or predation by cats."
Residents of Massachusetts are asked to report birds that are suspected to have died of the mysterious illness to mass.wildlife@mass.gov.
