Spectators at the Winter Olympics will be invite-only.
Tickets for next month’s competition won’t be sold to the general public, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday, just two days after Beijing reported its first case of the omicron variant.
Instead, only those specifically invited will be allowed to sit in on the races. All spectators will be from mainland China and “meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures.”
“The organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment for the athletes,” the IOC said in a statement.
The Beijing Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 4-20, will be on a closed loop system, meaning all participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work, with a dedicated transport system within the arena.
Athletes who are fully vaccinated will be allowed into the system immediately. Unvaccinated participants will have to go into a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing. Team USA has mandated that all athletes are vaccinated.
All participants will be subject to daily testing.