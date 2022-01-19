Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be solidifying her position as front runner for this year's Democratic gubernatorial nomination after her Tuesday campaign finance report dwarfed any rival's and former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio passed on entering the race.
Hochul continues to methodically build momentum following relentless fundraising efforts and as potential rivals opt out of challenging her for the party nod. Indeed, a Siena College poll also released Tuesday labeled her "the clear favorite among New York Democrats, leading potential primary opponents by more than 30 points."
Siena reported 46% of Democrats back the new governor, compared to 12% for de Blasio, 11% for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams and 6% for Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County. The new survey of registered New York voters led Siena pollster Steven A. Greenberg to note the challenges facing Hochul's remaining Democratic rivals.
"Five months is a long time in politics, but given her bully pulpit, campaign war chest and enormous early lead, Williams, Suozzi and de Blasio, if he enters the race, have a lot of catching up to do and a very steep path in front of them," Greenberg said just before the de Blasio declined to join the 2022 field.
Hochul has also built a commanding lead in raising funds, reporting to the state Board of Elections on Tuesday $21.6 million on hand, up from only $1.75 million in her lieutenant governor account when she succeeded Andrew M. Cuomo as governor back on Aug. 24.
None of the governor's good news deterred Suozzi, who reported about $5.2 million to the board, with $3.3 million raised since he entered the race in late November and about $2.1 million transferred from his congressional account. His campaign showed no signs of backing off in the face of the Hochul juggernaut.
"As Tom introduces himself to voters across the State, they will see that he is the only candidate talking about reducing crime, lowering taxes and helping our troubled schools, and that will resonate with New Yorkers," Suozzi senior adviser Kim Devlin said. "Voters want a candidate with proven executive experience, common sense solutions and a willingness to work with Democrats and Republicans to tackle the serious problems New York faces."
His campaign also demonstrated a serious commitment to the primary effort by introducing several new staffers, including one-time aides who served former President Barack Obama, former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and former Govs. Cuomo and Eliot L. Spitzer.
Campaign finance reports were unavailable early Tuesday evening for Williams and several Republican candidates, including Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
De Blasio's decision to forego running this year, meanwhile, ranked as another major development in the campaign. The former mayor, who left office on Dec. 31 following two terms and who had been strongly hinting at a candidacy for governor, announced his decision Tuesday morning via Twitter.
"I am not going to be running for governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the State of New York," he said in a video.
De Blasio is now expected to continue his campaign for educational initiatives after establishing a political committee and planning a statewide tour this year to advance ideas for vastly expanded educational opportunities, financed by taxing the super wealthy.
"We proved we could do big things," he said in his Twitter video. "There will be more news in the days ahead."
A source close to de Blasio noted the new Siena poll shows pockets of strong support for him and that some advisers continued to urge a run. But the decision to hold off this year was reached over the weekend, the source said, noting the former mayor's campaign team remains intact for whatever may lie ahead.
Hochul, who on Tuesday unveiled her first budget since succeeding Cuomo, has been building serious momentum since Attorney General Letitia James — once viewed as a serious rival — late last year opted against running for governor. It all led Greenberg of the Siena poll to note Hochul's increasingly strong position.
"James is out of the race. Williams and Suozzi are unknown to half of Democrats," he said. "With 22 weeks until the primary, it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor."