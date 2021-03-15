Mar. 15—Matt Oates and his wife spent hours online trying without success to get Covid-19 vaccination appointments for his in-laws, who live at the end of a dirt road in Allegany County and don't have internet access at their home.
An appointment came open on Feb. 28, but it was at a CVS pharmacy in Watkins Glen about 80 miles from their Fillmore home. They're not comfortable driving that far, so Oates and his wife, Kristin, drove from their home outside Rochester and picked up his in-laws from a Wegmans parking lot in Hornell.
The group then drove to Watkins Glen, and back to Hornell, before going their separate ways home — a round-trip journey of 4 1/2 hours for Oates and his wife and 3 1/2 hours for his in-laws.
"All to try to get them protected," Oates told The Buffalo News. "And this gets to happen all again in three weeks."
Residents of rural communities still struggle to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, with rates that continue to lag behind the average rate in the state and the rate found in more populated counties.
In response to concerns raised by local leaders, the state recently set up mass vaccination clinics in Batavia and Olean to reach residents outside metro Buffalo. But the state did not limit access to rural residents, and people from Erie County grabbed a number of the appointments.
Officials in outlying counties say they seek equity with urban centers and they're ready to administer more shots whenever their supply grows.
"We are, every week, yelling that we need more vaccine," said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County.
Across New York, 21.7% of the population has received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to state data as of Saturday. Cattaraugus is at 18.7%.
Within this region's eight counties, only Erie County, at 22.8%, exceeds that average rate. Orleans is the lowest, at 16.1%, while Allegany is slightly better at 16.9%. For Allegany, it's an improvement from 12 days earlier, when 12% had received a first dose.
"The progress is very encouraging, and hopefully this momentum continues," said Amanda Joyce-Phelps, director of the Allegany County United Way, who wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urging additional vaccine access.
There are a number of factors, including a lack of reliable broadband internet, that make it harder for people living in rural areas to make vaccination appointments online.
Many residents are older and aren't as computer savvy. And there aren't as many pharmacies as there are in more populous regions and people have to drive farther — sometimes in challenging winter weather — to get to a pharmacy or clinic where vaccine doses are offered.
"There exists large variation in population access to potential Covid-19 vaccine administration facilities, particularly at the county level," according to a report published last month by the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and the West Health Policy Center. It found 3% of Americans live more than 10 miles from a pharmacy, a main delivery point of the vaccine to senior citizens.
Oates said he and his family know the frustration of the vaccine hunt firsthand.
He said his father-in-law, who is 70, underwent surgery for congestive heart failure five years ago and spent about 40 weeks recovering in a nursing home. This left Oates' wife worried about his vulnerability to Covid-19.
His in-laws were on the call list for Allegany County's Office of the Aging since January but didn't have luck getting a vaccine this way, Oates said.
His mother-in-law has a cellphone but they have no internet at home — only a landline with an answering machine — so Oates and his wife spent about a month checking wherever they could for an appointment for the couple.
Oates said he doesn't think it's fair for the state to set up so many large vaccination sites in urban centers while not providing the same focused efforts for residents of Allegany and other rural counties.
"Just a complete lack of caring for that area. I doubt it would have been hard to set up a mass vaccine site in a small town for a week and get every person in the area who wanted a vaccine protected," said Oates, who works remotely from Victor as an engineering director for Benderson Development in Buffalo. "Do this for a few weeks and the Southern Tier could have been protected."
Public health officials in rural counties have implored the state to provide more access to the Covid-19 vaccine.
The state earlier this month opened mass vaccination clinics in Olean — meant to serve residents of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — and in Batavia, to reach residents of Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
Officials had asked the state to limit access to the Batavia site to the three rural counties, fearing residents from other counties could grab more of the appointments.
The state declined, even though it had limited initial access to appointments at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo to eligible residents of 10 city ZIP codes before opening it up to any eligible Erie County resident. The state Health Department did not respond to a request for comment.
At the clinic in Batavia, at Genesee County Community College, residents of the three rural counties combined took just 1 in 4 of the 3,500 available vaccine appointments, the Genesee and Orleans health departments reported. Erie County residents, on the other hand, took just over 47% of the appointments at the five-day clinic, followed by 12.7% of vaccines for Niagara County residents and just over 9% for Monroe County residents.
"We will continue to seek additional allocations to bring parity for the counties' vaccination rates," Paul Pettit, public health director for the departments, said in a statement.
The results were better at the clinic held at the same time on the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College. Nearly three-fourths of the 3,567 vaccine doses — 73% — went to residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, data show. Erie residents grabbed 22% of the appointments.
State Sen. George Borrello criticized the state for providing 14,000 doses to the Delavan Grider clinic but just 3,500 doses for the mass Olean clinic, where Erie vaccine recipients more than doubled the number of Allegany recipients. Allegany County earlier this month had a vaccine waiting list of 3,000 people aged 65 and above, he said.
"More needs to be done to protect the health and safety of our underserved rural areas by getting more vaccine access ASAP," Borrello, a Republican whose district includes Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, said in a statement.
In Cattaraugus, which typically receives 300 vaccine doses per week, as those residents come off the waiting list a similar number or more go onto it, said Watkins, the public health director.
He said he doesn't know if anyone involved in deciding how the federal supply is distributed throughout the state is promoting the interests of rural communities.
"Just don't have anybody at the table who could advocate for us," Watkins said.
