You are receiving this email because you signed up to receive news alert emails from the Finger Lakes Times. You can click here to opt out.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Wayne County couple being monitored for coronavirus
-
Wayne County declares state of emergency in wake of COVID-19
-
‘We have every intention of remaining open’
-
BIGGER PICTURE: Through wind and rain and snow ... for 40 years
-
Geneva police make arrest in shooting
-
Doctor: We will see coronavirus here
-
COVID-19 closures start to hit schools
-
Massive solar project could come to former depot site
-
Coronavirus: Local updates
-
COVID-19 test negative on inmate
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought life as we know it to a screeching halt. What is your opinion of the precautionary measures put into place?
You voted:
Featured Events
family friendly contributed free
–
Free
Mike Cutillo will share stories from his recent book, George Washing Machine, Portables &… Read more
-
Mar 18Yates County History CenterFree
-
Mar 18Ventosa VineyardsFree
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18Newark Public LibraryFree