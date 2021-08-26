GORHAM — Ontario County deputies are looking for the driver of a green pickup truck that struck a horse and buggy on Route 245 in Wednesday afternoon, injuring two women.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said deputies responded to the reported hit-and-run crash involving at about 3:20 p.m. The collision occurred between Baldwin Road and the Rushville village line.
Annetta Fox, 53, and Roseanna Fox, 18, of Gorham, were traveling southwest on Route 245 when their buggy was struck from behind by the pickup, which Henderson said fled the scene.
Annetta suffered injuries to her lower body and Roseanna suffered injuries to her head and back. Annetta was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Canandaigua Ambulance. Roseanna was flown that hospital by Mercy Flight.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark green Chevy pickup with a translucent white water tank in the bed. The truck appeared to have minor front-end damage, according to witnesses.
The horse was later found in Rushville and a veterinarian was called to look the animal. Henderson said the horse was injured and had to be euthanized.
State Route 245 between Baldwin Road and Main Street in Rushville was closed for about 90 minutes. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Rushville Fire, Middlesex Ambulance, Canandaigua Ambulance, Ontario County OEM, Mercy Flight and the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the third crash involving a horse and buggy and a motor vehicle in recent weeks in the Finger Lakes region. A woman died in one of the collisions and a second accident seriously injured a local couple.
In the past few weeks, signs have appeared along local roads, especially in Yates County where many Old Order, or “horse and buggy” Mennonites live, cautioning drivers to look out for horse-drawn carriages.
Louise Hoffman Broach contributed to this story.