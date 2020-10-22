A new virtual workshop on problem gambling will launch soon.
Co-sponsored by the Seneca County libraries, the New York Council on Problem Gambling Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, and the United Way of Seneca County, this free event is being offered via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
The information session seeks to shed light on problem gambling, an issue that affects the lives of many individuals and families alike. Participants will learn what problem gambling is and its impacts on the community, as well as how to recognize warning signs and how to get help and support for themselves and loved ones.
To register in advance, visit: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsceiqrjovHtHim1AuKjOSr8pd64ijGyWG
Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.