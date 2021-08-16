So you all probably thought this column was going to be about soon-to-be-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and all his issues over the last year starting with the coronavirus deaths where he sent sick seniors into nursing home facilities where then additional seniors contracted the disease, and many died. Oh yeah, and then he hid that information from the public and from other government oversight committees. And I am not going to pile on with respect to the 11 who accused him of sexual harassment.
Bottom line is Cuomo will be gone, and hopefully a positive new chapter for New York state as a whole can be attained moving forward.
Ok, then, how about some bizarre happenings in the state of Texas that blow my mind. I mean is this where things are going with the wacky Democrats on the far left?
The Texas legislature introduces a bill regarding election integrity. The Democrats in the House, all 57 of them, rather than debate the merits of this proposed bill charter planes and fly to Washington, D.C. basically to pressure Congress to pass federal voting legislation but also to prevent the Texas House of Representatives from having a quorum needed to conduct business. The Texas House requires two-thirds of its 150 members to be present to vote and conduct business, but without these 57 Democrats, the two-thirds number cannot be met.
These Democrats have been in DC since July 12. They believe that the election integrity bill would restrict minorities who may not be able to attain a form of identification prior to voting. This was just one aspect of the bill that actually increased the amount of time for absentee voting, extended hours on voting day to give people more time to get to their local voting stations, which makes it much easier to vote for all and much harder to cheat. That cheating, in my view, was extremely prevalent everywhere in so many different ways in the last election.
So, while these Texas Democrats have been in Washington, a number of them have contracted COVID-19. Following this announcement, these representatives were ignorant enough to state that they are sacrificing themselves for the good of the folks in Texas districts they represent.
Huh?
They charter planes, fly to Washington DC, are paying for room and board and who knows what else to avoid doing their jobs and even end up contracting COVID. I don’t know about you, but something about this entire escapade seems bizarre — basically elected local representatives refusing to do what they were elected to do, and their only reason is the fact they disagree with proposed state legislation.
Is this the appropriate behavior of state representatives when they disagree with legislation? Just leave?
We are a very divided country these days where political disagreement turns into irresponsible behavior both politically, and in everyday life. What happened to the days when we could actually have a conversation with friends and family without letting our political views determine our relationships. Who knows but maybe if we went back to those days we may find we are able to agree to disagree.