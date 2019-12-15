WATERLOO — The Village Board will hire MRB Group to conduct preliminary work related to the addition of $1.2 million to the $6.1 million bond resolution for upgrading the village water system.
That additional money would allow the installation of a Granular Activated Carbon treatment system at the water plant in Fayette. It would remove harmful algal bloom and perfluorethyl system toxins from the Seneca Lake water intake system.
MRB would be paid $295,800 for work that also would include preliminary engineering and design work, as well as initiating the State Environmental Quality Review Act process.
MRB’s fee would be rolled into the $1.2 million.
A decision on whether to add the GAC system to the project will be made after the preliminary work is completed.
The village is still trying to convince the town of Fayette, Seneca County, and the Waterloo school district to make the plant exempt from property taxes.
The village, a major supplier of water in Seneca County, wants to use the more than $121,000 it pays in property taxes a year to go toward the GAC equipment.
In other action Monday:
• STUDY — The board voted to increases its share of a unified planning work program grant from the Genesee Regional Transportation Council, from $7,500 to $10,000, for a circulation, accessibility and parking study of the downtown area. That will allow the transportation council to increase its share from $42,500 to $52,500, which the council says is needed to pay for the study.