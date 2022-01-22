WATKINS GLEN — A pair of NASCAR track presidents have a tasty wager on Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren must send a scrumptious helping of Fiorella’s Jack Stack BBQ to Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup if Printup’s beloved Bills defeat the hometown Chiefs.
If Warren’s Chiefs beat the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, Printup must send Warren a spicy serving of NY Buffalo Wings.
“I certainly hope Michael doesn’t forget to include the celery, blue cheese and wipes,” said Warren, whose Chiefs are seeking their fourth consecutive berth in the AFC Championship Game and third straight AFC title. “I look forward to celebrating a Chiefs win with a plate of wings.”
“I’ll keep the celery and blue cheese as an extra side for my winning BBQ meal,” said Printup, who is hoping to see his Bills return to the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and second time since 1993. “Victory will taste extra sweet when the Bills end the Chiefs’ AFC title game streak.”