A very typical October weekend is ahead for the Finger Lakes with a little sun, a little rain, and temperatures just about where you would expect them to be.
The main influence in our weather this weekend will be a strong area of low pressure way back over Minnesota. While the low is far to the west, a cold front will race out ahead of the low and through the Finger Lakes on Saturday. The air behind this front will be cooler but not overly cold.
Saturday morning should start out with a mix of sun and clouds and south winds. Gusts will top out around 20 mph, but that wind will help temperatures warm. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s near the lakes with mid 40s in the typically cooler outlying areas.
Temperatures should rise steadily through the morning and into the early afternoon. The temperature will peak during this time in the mid to perhaps upper 60s, depending on how much the sun shines.
A stray shower may be possible in the morning, but most of the rain Saturday should come later in the day. Even then, the rain should be a collection of scattered showers. Most areas will see less than a quarter inch of rainfall.
Winds will turn to the west and briefly increase as the front passes through during the second half of the afternoon. Gusts over 25 mph will be possible for a couple hours before the winds die down after sunset.
Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. With light winds and cool air seeping into the region, Sunday morning will be rather chilly. Most areas will probably drop into the mid and upper 30s, but areas near the lakes should stay closer to 40 degrees.
It should not be quite as cold as last Saturday morning, but protecting sensitive vegetation may still be necessary.
Sunday will turn out to be a pleasant day with ample sunshine and just a few clouds passing through from time to time. Temperatures should top out near 60 with light winds.