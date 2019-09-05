Email events to Susan Clark Porter at scporter@fltimes.com. To view and register for events at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, visit www.nykitchen.com.
Food and Wine Experience, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Fox Run Vineyards, 670 Rt. 14 , Penn Yan. $45. Food/wine pairing lunch; tour of vineyards and winemaking facility. (Repeats Sept. 13)
Fall Fever Days, Sept. 7 and 8 at Goose Watch and Swedish Hill wineries, 5480 Route 89, Romulus and 4565 Route 414, Romulus. Wine discounts.
Some Like it Hot, 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Hosmer Winery, 7020 Route 89. Annual harvest party. Food trucks, live music, wine.
Kids & Family Weekend at The Apple Shed, Sept. 7 and 8 at the Apple Shed, 3391 Fairville Maple Ridge Road, Newark. Info: www.theapple shed.com.
Wine and Paint at Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1 Lake Niagara Lane, Naples.
First Responder Appreciation Week, Sept. 9 to 14 along Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.
Food Dehydration Workshop, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Seneca County CCE Office, third floor, Main Street Shop Centre, Waterloo. $15. Registration required at (315) 539-9251, email seneca@ cornell.edu or register online at www.senecacountycce.org.
Annual White Pre-release Party, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Billsboro Winery, 4760 West Lake Road, Geneva. $35. Info: (315) 789-9538.
Library Tasting Series, 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Fox Run Vineyards, 670 Route 14, Penn Yan. $45. Taste six Cabernet Sauvignons from 2002 to 2017. Info: (315) 536-4616.
Birthday Party Celebration Weekend, Sept. 14 and 15 at Thirsty Owl Wine Company, 6861 Route 89, Ovid.
KettleFest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kettle Ridge Farm, 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor. $7. Celebrate local sustainable farming and artisanship. Live music, workshops, kid-friendly events, food, drink.
Downtown Canandaigua Beer Walk, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 120 S. Main St. Purchase a glass for $20.
Harvest Celebration of Food and Wine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 at Keuka Wine Trail wineries. $25 for weekend single ticket; $19 for Sunday only. Info: www.keuka winetrail.com.
Ingle Vineyard Harvest Celebration, 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the vineyard, 5323 Seneca Point Road, Canandaigua. Wine, local vendors, live music.
Fall Festival Weekends at Long Acre Farms, Sept.14 and 15 at the farm, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. Corn maze, pumpkins, hayrides, apple cider donuts, cider slushies and more. Details online. Info: www.longacrefarms.com. (Repeats Sept. 21-22).
Leaves and Lobster on the Lawn, noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 at Glenora Wine Cellars, 5435 Route 14, Dundee.
22nd Annual German Festival, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lucas Vineyards, 3862 County Road 150, Interlaken. $8 (ages 6 and under free). German food, wine, beer, polka dancing, grape dancing, contests.