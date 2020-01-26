GENEVA — The Herons lacrosse team will enter its 34th season with a target on their backs.
After making it to the Division III NCAA Tournament in 2019, the Herons enter the 2020 season as the No. 10 ranked program in the nation, and their first two weeks of play will put that ranking to the test.
William Smith will play five games in 12 days with two scheduled for home and three away. They will play their season opener at SUNY Geneseo on Feb. 26. William Smith defeated SUNY Geneseo 13-10 in 2019.
The Herons will then travel back to Geneva for their home opener against Oswego State on Feb. 29. It will be the teams’ second all-time meeting and first in 16 years. The Herons defeated the Lakers in 2004 by a score of 18-3.
Nazareth then comes to town five days later before the Herons then embark on a two games in two days road trip against York College of Pennsylvania and then Dickinson the following day.
When all is said and done, the team will travel roughly 625 miles in the first 12 days of the season.