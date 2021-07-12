PALMYRA —As of Sunday morning, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department was still investigating an incident that happened about 9 p.m. Friday when a pedestrian was struck by a train.
It happened near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Division Street in the Town of Palmyra.
Deputies reported that Cheryl E. Daly, 63, of Palmyra was lying on the railroad tracks when she was struck by an East Bound CSX freight train. She was located under the train and extricated by deputies who provided medical attention until the arrival of Fire and EMS.
Daly suffered a double amputation of both legs along with cuts and bruises. She was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her life threatening injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Palmyra and Macedon police departments, Finger Lakes Ambulance and the Palmyra Fire Department.