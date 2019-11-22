HOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s basketball team played its third straight game on Putt Moore Court Thursday night, hosting Mercyhurst North East. The Lakers also were trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
They had no such luck, however, falling 72-59.
FLCC (2-4) kept pace with the athletic Saints in the first quarter thanks to strong rebounding by Palmyra-Macedon alum Brandy Morrison, who registered a game-high 16 rebounds. Morrison also added eight points in the losing effort.
Freshman center Abigail DeFisher also kept the Lakers within reach as she logged a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds. Clyde-Savannah alum Eliana Mitchell scored 10 points for FLCC, which trailed 37-33 at the half.
The Lakers had a hard time containing sophomore Essence Sims who scored a game-high 25 points. Classmate Cerenity Chambers also provided headaches for the defense as she chipped in with 13 points and 12 boards.
The Lakers will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.