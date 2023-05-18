GENEVA — The third-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team earned the right to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship last weekend, and the home-field advantage will roll into this weekend.
Boswell Field at Urick Stadium will host the regional round Saturday and Sunday. The third round will be played out on Saturday, and the winners will clash on Sunday in a quarterfinal.
The Herons (19-0) are making their third straight appearance in the regional round. William Smith will face No. 19 St. John Fisher (17-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. The Herons punched their ticket to the third round with a 17-1 win over Rhodes. The Cardinals defeated Mount Union 14-3 on Sunday to advance.
William Smith defeated St. John Fisher 10-9 in Pittsford back on March 29.
While the battle of the upstate birds kicks off at 1 p.m., a NESCAC battle will follow at 4 p.m. That battle will feature fifth-ranked Tufts (15-4) and seventh-ranked Wesleyan (15-3). The Jumbos defeated No. 22 Cortland 24-10 to advance to the regional round. The Cardinals knocked off Roger Williams 19-6 to secure a spot in the third round. The conference rivals have met twice already this year. The Cardinals took the regular-season meeting 14-10, and the Jumbos won 13-11 in the conference tournament semifinals.
When the two winners meet in Sunday’s quarterfinal, a trip to championship weekend in Salem, Va., will be on the line.