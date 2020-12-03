HOPEWELL — Snow covered soccer fields across the region on Wednesday morning, but that has not kept Finger Lakes Community College’s newest head coach from preparing for 2021.
Brian LoPresto was hired in October to lead the Lakers beginning next season, and as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, he already has a strong start.
“Today, I signed my first recruit to the FLCC Women’s Soccer team for 2021,” LoPresto wrote in a message to the Times.
Senior midfielder Halee Passarell of Holley Central School will be donning the blue and green for the Lakers next season. A 6-year varsity starter, Passarell was named team captain for this past season and is a 4-Time Genesee Region All-Star, amassing 48 goals and 40 assists throughout her career.
That’s just the beginning. LoPresto plans more signings next week, including the 2020 Finger Lakes West Player of the Year.
“The plan is to sign 3 more next week, hopefully together on the same day at FLCC,” LoPresto wrote. “Tentatively Thursday, Dec. 10.”
Kailee Lewis of Bloomfield, Player of the Year Tori Armstrong of Honeoye and teammate Grace Hall.
LoPresto seems the right man for the job, bringing in plenty of experience both on and off the field.
LoPresto played at Genesee Community College, and Buffalo State College. He has coached at Buffalo Celtic Soccer Club, Lancaster-Depew Soccer Club, Livonia Soccer Club, and Livonia Central School.
While he was with the Livonia Soccer Club, he rose to become Vice President, then President, and then Director of Coaching.
During his time at Livonia Central School, LoPresto had a part in leading teams to the Section V Class B Championships six years in a row. He was also part of the teams that went to the State Final Four three times, and won a State Championship in 2006 as part of Class B.