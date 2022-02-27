Sweet final
South Seneca junior Caleb Sweet was a state finalist for the 138-pound weight class at the 59th Annual NYSPHSAA Intersectional Wrestling Championships in Albany.

 Pat McDonald

ALBANY — South Seneca junior Caleb Sweet wrestled his final match of the school year Saturday evening in the 138-pound state championship, finishing a remarkable tournament and season.

Sweet faced Section VIII’s Jordan Soriano in the final and fell to a 10-1 major decision.

The 9-seed, Sweet pulled off upset after upset at the state tournament but was overpowered by Soriano in the final match.

Teammate Luke Dendis, who fell in the 172-pound semifinal, placed fifth in the weight class with a consolation victory over Ryan Mastropaolo of Section VIII. Dendis pinned Mastropaolo in 3:33 to claim fifth place in the 59th Annual NYSPHSAA Intersectional Wrestling Championships.

