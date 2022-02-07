ONTARIO — A long day on the mats of Wayne Central High School was well worth the wait for the Waterloo, Midlakes and Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan wrestling programs.
Following more than 200 bouts, the finals saw Waterloo’s Peter Shangraw (145) and Deakyn Hughes (172), Midlakes’ Teddy Raes (138) and Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan’s Mason Petersen (285) crowned Section V Class B1 champions.
“I’ve been impressed with our team all year,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas said. “Anytime you can have a little success it’s good and our kids have wrestled tough all season and we’re pretty young. We’ll get back to it and come back stronger (for state qualifiers).”
As a team, Waterloo finished fifth with 140.5 points. Midlakes finished seventh with 122 points.
“It’s exciting, it’s what they’ve been working for and it’s nice to see them achieve some of their goals right now,” Midlakes coach Steve Howcroft said between the semifinals and finals.
Petersen squared off against Dominic Lockwood of Hornell in the final bout of the day. All day, Petersen wore down his opponents with rocksteady standup wrestling that proved impossible to overcome. In the final bout, Lockwood and Petersen entered the second period that started with Petersen on the ground. Over the course of a minute, Petersen was able to shimmy Lockwood to his left and was able to rise off the ground with Lockwood still attached, Petersen soon rid himself of Lockwood’s grip and earned one escape point. That was all that Petersen needed as he secured a 1-0 decision victory for his first Sectional title.
After Honeoye Falls-Lima swept the first three bouts at 102, 110 and 118 and won at 132 pounds, it was the turn of Midlakes Teddy Raes at 138 pounds. Raes squared off against Matt Connor of Livonia-Wayland Cohocton and came away with a 13-2 Major Decision victory. Raes earned a quick four points with a takedown and a near fall. During the takedown, Connor’s nose began to bleed and stoppage was called.
With Raes keeping warm on the other side of the mat, Connor’s face was bandaged to stop the bleeding, but with momentum with Raes and a fresh bandage wrapped around his head, Connor could do little to fight back and Raes continued to attack with takedowns, reversals and near falls to take his second Section V Class B1 title.
“It feels good. I want to make it to the big show in a couple weeks,” Raes said on his win and moving forward to states. “It gives me some confidence and gives me a better seed.
“I wrestled positions; he put me in positions and I got the better of him and just went out there with some intensity and let him have it,” Peck said with a smirk.
Wrestling right after Raes was the bout of the day in Midlakes’ Ryan Peck vs. Waterloo’s Peter Shangraw at 145 pounds. Shangraw had cruised to the final with a first-round bye, a 1:14 pin over HF-L’s DaGamma in the quarterfinals and a 12-4 Major Decision over Wayne’s Aiden Hresent in the semis. Peck had a first-round bye as well, a 3:13 pin in the quarters and an epic 6-5 decision win in the semifinal against Avon-Geneseo’s Hunter Rumfola that went the distance.
Peck jumped out to a 1-0 lead by using his muscle for an early escape. Shangraw bounced back in the second period with an escape and reversal, getting on top of Peck and taking a 4-1 lead.
On top of Peck, Shangraw ended the match with a bear-hug leg lock and dragged Peck onto his back. An exhausted Peck could not break free and Shangraw earned the pin victory at 5:43.
The two have wrestled many times before and in a show of sportsmanship, they took their ankle tags off at center and exchanged a hug before shaking the opposing coaches hands. The two met once again for a hug, Shangraw slapped the back of Peck and walked off the mat with his first Section V title and his 100th win of his career.
“Pete’s been around for a while and has worked real heard,” Coach Thomas said of one of the three Shangraws on the team. “It’s real nice to see him come back and get this because he really to battle to get to this point this season.”
“It feels pretty good because it’s my senior year and I ended Sectionals with the 100th win of my career,” Shangraw said. “From past times I’ve wrestled (with Peck) I knew that I felt comfortable on the bottom position. I knew that when I chose down (at 1-0) I’d be able to tie the match up but I didn’t expect to turn him to the lights. It was a good match.”
Deakyn Hughes had been ready for a few matches prior to his, watching from the sideline with a stout poker face. He didn’t have to wait long for his victory as Wayne Central’s Avery Bustamante hobbled to the center mat and was forced to forfeit due to a midsection injury that caused a grimace with each step.
All in all, it was a successful day for Finger Lakes wrestling programs and the best part may be yet to come. For the first time since the 2019-20 season, teams get to move past Sectionals and towards a state title.
Waterloo will be taking six wrestlers to the state qualifier.
“We got six kids going and being able to go to a state qualifier is good,” Thomas said. “Anytime that we can continue to wrestle is always good and I’m happy. We’ll go back Monday next week, work on some things and get ready for the qualifier.”