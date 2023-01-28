ONONDAGA — Even at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Invitational, there just isn’t anyone who came close to beating Maddie Westerberg.
The Waterloo sophomore took to the mats at Onondaga Community College for the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational and steamrolled her weight class to make history as the first 145-pound champion in the NYSPHSAA Invitational.
Westerberg — alongside several Section V and area wrestlers, including teammate Natalie Berrios — began her day with a 31-second pin over Maria Mach of Riverhead. The quarterfinal went even quicker as it took Westerberg just 29 seconds to pin Oneonta’s Maia Woertendyke.
The semifinal was the longest match for the Waterloo sophomore. Brynn Shepardson proved a slippery wrestler for Westerberg to pin down, but eventually she punched her ticket to the final with a pin in 3:11.
In the championship, Westerberg quickly got into position on top of Christina Evans of West Seneca West/East and, in 90 seconds, she executed a perfect cradle and pinned Evans for the championship in 1:34.
All in all, it took Westerberg just 5:45 time on the mat to win the 145-pound class.
Berrios wrestled in the 107-pound division and after being pinned in the first round, she bounced pack with a pin victory in the first consolation round Gabbi Naylor in 2:54. Berrios’ day ended in the second consolation round against Isabella Phelps of Sydney in 54 seconds.
There was another champion from the area in addition to Westerberg. Canandaigua had two wrestlers in the tournament: Elizabeth Rushman in the 165-pound class and Sophie Pollack in the 185-pound class.
Pollack took home the championship in record time. She breezed through the tournament in a total of 91 seconds, securing the title in 47 seconds over Lilly Sorenson of Homer.
Rushman secured fifth place with a 9-0 major decision over Leylani Wiltshire of Oneonta.
Midlakes also had multiple wrestlers in the tournament.
Abby Hargarther, Oriana Carrasquel and Olivia Miles all competed in various weight classes. Hargarther had the best finish for Midlakes with a fifth-place finish in the 94-pound weight class with a 15-0 technical fall and scored 15.5 team points.
Carrasquel fell in the first consolation round in the 114-pound class and Miles fought back to the third consolation round but was pinned in 3:52 in the 126-pound class.
Geneva’s Katie Thibault wrestled two matches in the 107-pound class before falling in a 4-0 decision in the first consolation round.