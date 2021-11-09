SALAMANCA — What was supposed to be a special night for Midlakes graduate Zachary Johnson ended in a viral photo, an embarrassing moment for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and a lost opportunity.
Hours before Johnson’s bare-knuckle bout with opponent David Morgan, a photo surfaced on Instagram of Morgan taking part in an eating competition earlier that day.
BKFC President David Feldman did not appreciate Morgan’s actions and took the fight off of Saturday’s card. Feldman apparently told Johnson that what Morgan did was unprofessional and it put a negative light on the BKFC. He wanted to make an example of Morgan to show what happens when fighters embarrass the sport.
As for what’s next for Johnson, he plans to continue training and wait for his next opportunity.